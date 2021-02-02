New curfew, alcohol sales will boost, save struggling businesses

Pretoria - The new curfew and the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol will boost and save struggling businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector. Chairperson of the Tshwane Tourism Association Bronwen Cadle de Ponde said these economic sectors needed this relief if they were going to survive the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. She said many restaurants and hotels were already hard hit and needed some positive news to prepare to save jobs, especially because a lot of businesses like restaurants generated most of their revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages like wine. Moving the curfew to between 11pm and 4am meant that restaurants will be able to make improved evening sales. Cadle de Ponde said restaurants in Tshwane were not making much evening sales when alcohol was prohibited and restaurants had to close at 8pm to allow their staff to travel and arrive home before 9pm.

"The hospitality industry is very happy and relieved by the easing of restrictions but I think it is now in the hands of every business owner to make sure that they follow the rules and ensure that we keep the numbers of new infections down, because we don't want to go back.

"This is really good news because some restaurants have had to let go of staff since December when the sale of alcohol was banned again, she said.

The Beer Association of South Africa also welcomed the lifting of the third blanket ban on alcohol, following its multiple pleas to government for urgent intervention, in order to ensure both the survival of the industry, as well as the survival of small businesses and craft breweries, who found themselves on the brink of closure.

The organisation said while restrictions still limit the beer sector’s recovery, it was relieved to be able to at least begin trading again.

"While there is no guarantee that our craft brewers will recover, the president has offered small businesses a glimmer of hope - although it may be too little too late for some.

"The situation faced by small business owners and craft brewers remains dire - the last two alcohol bans had a devastating impact on the beer industry, with an estimated 7 400 jobs lost, R14.2 billion in lost sales revenue and more than a R7.8 billion loss in taxes and excise duties.

"Survey results from the Craft Brewer’s Association of South Africa indicate that 87.5% of craft brewers are still at risk of permanent closure – and with zero targeted relief from government, this will likely become a reality," said spokesperson Nicole Mirkin.

The organisation said it remained aware of the severity of the crisis we face as nation as we battle Covid-19, and understood the great difficulties faced by both government and citizens as the virus spreads.

Pretoria News