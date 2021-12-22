New documentary series 'Tsako Pitori’ on MTV Base focuses on Tshwane artists

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The long-awaited documentary series “Tsako Pitori” will premiere on December 22, in partnership with MTV Base, bringing viewers the success stories of some of the biggest music names to come out of Pretoria.

In the series, viewers can expect tales of success, setbacks and artists overcoming the odds to put Pretoria on the map. Senior vice-president and general manager at Viacom CBS Networks Africa, Monde Twala, said Pretoria’s impact on the local entertainment scene was without question. He said they were proud to tell the story of Pitori’s finest talent in this one-of-a-kind music special.

“As a channel, we are excited to give some of the biggest names in the country a platform to tell their stories of success and inspire a new generation of artists to do the same,” said Twala. The docuseries will include stars such as Black Motion, Lamiez, DJ

Sumbody, Brian Themba, Focalistic and others from Pretoria, who will be unpacking their journey to making it to the big screens. They will tell the stories about how they made it to where they are at the moment, against all odds. The stars will also talk about what makes Pretoria famous and the influence the late Mujava had on the music industry in Pretoria.

The documentary describes Pretoria as a cultural hub of entertainment, from music and fashion to lifestyle, and a unique language, S’pitori. The capital city is also famous for its townships, such as Mamelodi, Mabopane, Soshanguve, Atteridgeville, Hammanskraal and Ga-Rankuwa.

The stars said they were proud to be from Pretoria and were embracing their uniqueness, music, culture and language. MTV Base programming head Kgomotso Lakaje said they were committed to elevating African music, talent and trends with the exciting docu-series. “This partnership is a reflection of that and will extend beyond the series right across our programming on the channel.”

“Tsako Pitori” has a partnership with MTV Base up to 2024. The documentary will be launched at Encore Lounge in Waterkloof Glen Shopping Centre. Another product of the partnership will be a dedicated music show, On Repeat: “Tsako Pitori”, broadcast every Wednesday on MTV Base at 8pm. The channel will feature music by Pretoria artists.