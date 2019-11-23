KOOS Strydom (black and white shirt), his young wife Mercia Strydom and from left, co-accused Aaron (James) Sithole, Jack Sithole and Alex Modau accused of the murders of Anisha and Joey van Niekerk appear in the high court in Pretoria. Picture: OUPA MOKOENA African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The widow of the alleged mastermind behind the Mooinooi killings of same-sex couple Anisha and Joey van Niekerk appeared alone in the dock on Friday, alongside her co-accused. The seat which Koos Strydom, 54, occupied for weeks on end during the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, trial was empty after he apparently took an overdose of tablets in September while awaiting trial in the Kgosi Mampuru Prison. He was found unconscious in his cell at the time and rushed to hospital. However, he died the following day.

His 23-year-old wife Mercia Strydom, meanwhile, told the court that she had no money to continue paying the private attorney who represented her and her husband.

Legal Aid South Africa appointed a state-paid attorney on her behalf. He, however, still has to work through all the evidence. Judge Bert Bam ordered that the trial is to resume from February 10 and run until February 21.

Strydom was implicated by several witnesses as the mastermind behind the murders of the Van Niekerks. The couple went missing on December 10, 2017, from their plot in Mooinooi, North West.