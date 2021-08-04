New police fleet to intensify patrols between Gauteng, Limpopo

The unit is mandated with combating a spate of crimes along the highway between Limpopo and Gauteng.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the vehicles were meant to enhance the unit’s capacity in dealing with criminal activities on all roads, especially the N1.

Although Mojapelo could not divulge how much the seven BMW and six VW Golf GTIs cost the taxpayer, he told the Pretoria News yesterday: “Looking at the high levels of crime on the N1 between Limpopo and Gauteng, it was absolutely necessary to get the cars so that we can combat crimes on the highway.”

The N1 is the major route from Musina in Limpopo to Gauteng’s entry point in Hammanskraal, with trucks and other vehicles being required to run for 24 hours.