New Public Service and Commercial Union vows to end racial profiling in banking sector

Pretoria - The newly-launched Public Service and Commercial Union of South Africa has vowed to fight and stem racial profiling and ensure real equality in the banking sector. It has also pledged to offer workers an alternative voice and representation, that is independent of political influence and association.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, Tshwane, the union was founded to represent “under-siege” workers in the banking industry and public servants in various government departments and State-owned enterprises. General secretary Tahir Maepa, an experienced union stalwart, said they were highly inspired by the support of senior public servants in executive positions, who thought they had finally found an independent union with whiich they could affiliate themselves. He said these workers were under siege from political influence which impeded their ability to execute their tasks. Instead, they were at the mercy of a few who disregarded their oath or promise to serve the people.

“Our niche will also include the banking industry because the banks have been shedding jobs for far too long, but the unions there have not done anything of significance to prevent that. “We also want to confront and put an end to this racial profiling that has been popping up in the banking industry for far too long without proper intervention. We want to influence policy in that regard and achieve real and proper equality,” said Maepa. He said although they had just launched, the feedback had been encouraging, given that they are set to start a recruitment campaign in 2022, starting in Gauteng and spreading to other parts of the country.

The Gauteng regional office is stationed on Madiba Street, Pretoria, and is set to hold a recruitment campaign between January and March. The goal is to sign up at least 10 000 workers who will be in need of representation, Maepa added. “To be honest, it will not be hard to convince workers to join our union because the unions at play have already made the work easier for us. They have already shown that they do not serve the people. I think everybody knows Cosatu is loyal to the ANC-led government.” He said the unions had failed to recognise that fighting for job security meant looking beyond negotiations about wages, bonuses and benefits, but advocating against corruption and maladministration.