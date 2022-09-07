New statement on Senzo Meyiwa murder contradicts evidence by forensic officer Thabo Mosia

Pretoria - A statement extracted from the contentious second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has disputed the evidence given by forensic officer ­Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia. This was after advocate Zandile Mshololo read an affidavit by key State witness Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, former head of detectives in Gauteng, who died in May, shortly after the Meyiwa murder trial started.

Ndlovu was among the first on the scene at the Vosloorus family home of Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of his death. According to Ndlovu’s statement, deposed on July 18, 2019, after being informed of the shooting of Meyiwa and arriving at the scene, he called the Vosloorus police station to request the number of the officers on standby to assist with the investigation after noticing that crime scene experts were not present. Ndlovu alleged he called Mosia to give him directions to the Khumalo home, and met him at the entrance.

He added that he did not point out any scene or exhibits to Mosia as he was not in charge of the scene, and neither did he tell him to go to the hospital, as he was already at the crime scene. Ndlovu deposed that he had contacted Mosia as he was trying to assist investigators to get assistance quickly, so as not to affect investigations. Mshololo questioned Mosia on the statement, saying he had told the court in his evidence in chief that it was Ndlovu who summoned him to the crime scene. However, Mosia alleged that Ndlovu had not given him the address of the home.

She also asked why Mosia had started at the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa was declared dead, while the affidavit stated that he had been given the address to the home. Mosia continued to dispute this, as he stressed that he had not been given the address to the home, and did not know why Ndlovu’s statement contradicted this. The forensic officer continued to insist that it was Ndlovu who had given him details of the crime scene, assisted with the pointing out and even signed his crime scene report confirming that he (Ndlovu) had welcomed him to the scene. The State earlier attempted to prevent the submission of the affidavit as it stressed it would not be in the interest of justice to have it read out, since its contents could not be confirmed due to the death of Ndlovu.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, in allowing the submission, said though it was unfortunate that Mosia would have to field questions on statements made by someone else, these could address the many conspiracy theories surrounding the case. Judge Maumela said it would also address issues around those who investigated the matter, those involved in the trial, and the aspersions cast which called into question the criminal justice system. The case continues today.

