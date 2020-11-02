New Tshwane mayor Randall Williams to appoint MMCs across political divide

Pretoria - New Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has vowed to hit the ground running and deliver basic services with speed in the next 11 months leading to the 2021 municipal elections. He appealed to councillors from other political parties in council to set aside their differences in the interest of services to residents. In March, the Gauteng legislature dissolved the council and appointed a team of administrators to run the municipal affairs. The decision was, however, successfully challenged by the DA in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal last week. Williams, a DA councillor, ascended to the mayoral position on Friday in an election overseen by the IEC at Tshwane House.

He bagged 97 of the votes to beat his contender, EFF’s Moafrika Mabogwane, who received 25 votes. Only 123 councillors participated in the election.

The ANC’s 85 councillors abstained and it has been claimed that the party’s caucus rebelled against the instruction from national leaders to vote with the EFF. The sitting was convened after almost eight months following a long drawn-out legal fight between the DA and provincial executive.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Williams said his preoccupation for the coming 11 months would be about the delivery of basic services, the core functions of the municipality.

His strategy would be to use regional operations centres and utility services unit, the front line departments of service delivery, to achieve his goals.

Addressing the backlogs of prepaid electricity installation would be a priority during his term. For months many residents complained about the inflated municipal bills.

Williams said that the DA councillors were flooded with complaints about high municipal bills and assisted many residents.

“I am fully aware of that, but obviously I don’t know what is the cause in the system that is causing this inflated bills and that is something that I will have to sit down with the revenue collection unit,” he said.

Within a week in office, he intends to interact with every department to ensure that all municipal workers understand what is expected of them in months to come.

“I have already produced a strategy of key tactical interventions, which I intend to unveil to departments this week.”

Williams said he was well aware that he would need a team of capable MMCs to help himachieve his service delivery objectives. He planned to unveil the names of his team next week.

He was quick to mention that the appointment of his executive would not be based on political party factions, but on their expertise in the delivery of municipal services.

His predecessor Stevens Mokgalapa was accused within DA structures of appointing most of the MMCs from his political camp.

Mokgalapa dumped Williams, who served under former mayor Solly Msimanga as the MMC for economic development and spatial planning, when he assumed office last year.

The former MP then resigned in February following a widely-publicised sex scandal involving him and his then roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. He left the DA last week.

Asked whether his mayoral committee would include those who served under Mokgalapa, Williams said: “No, we don’t work that way.

"We don’t look where you come from. We look at what kind of skills you have.

“We don’t work on the basis of factions; that if you come from this faction then I take you and if you come from the other faction I don’t take you.”

Appointing people based on a particular faction had the potential to run the City into trouble regarding service delivery, Williams said.

Having worked as a leader of executive business in council, he didn’t anticipate encountering problems from officials who had previously been accused of sabotaging the DA administration because of their loyalty to the then ANC-led municipality.

Williams said: “We have worked with the officials before. Remember that I was there for two-and-a-half years as an MMC and leader of executive business.

“So, it is not for the first time that I will be working with officials. I know many of them.”

However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of cracking the whip on those officials who failed to meet service delivery expectations created by his administration.

“For example, as far as electricity is concerned there are norms and standards. There are turnaround times. What we need to look at is whether officials are adhering to those turnaround times.

“And obviously if they don’t that will lead to action being taken against them.”

He was still unsure whether he would propose a review of some decisions taken by the administrators.

“There had obviously not been oversight over the administrators for the last seven to eight months. So we have no idea what kind of decisions they have taken,” Williams said.

The 2020/21 City budget is before the high court after AfriForum complained that former head administrator Mpho Nawa didn’t have legal powers to approve it.

Williams said: “As things stand the budget is still valid. There has not been any ruling on it.”

At some stage the council would look at whether there was a need for an adjusted budget after the first half of the financial year. “We will look at what has been the capacity of the City to carry out projects; which projects are failing and which need more funding to advance them,” he added.

