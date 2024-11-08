New Unisa hub to address national water and energy crises

Nozipho N Madzivha On 28 October 2024, Unisa’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) hosted an engagement meeting with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) at the Unisa Science Campus in order to explore partnering towards the provision of sustainable solutions to South Africa’s intertwined water and energy crises.

At the helm of the discussions with the Ministry for Water and Sanitation were Unisa’s Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (iNanoWS) and the Institute for Catalysis and Energy Solutions (ICES). Addressing attendees at the engagement meeting, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor (VC), highlighted Unisa’s vision in establishing both iNanoWS and ICES, stating that the two institutes were created so that they can translate their research into tangible outcomes that will impact positively the communities that the university serves and those beyond borders of the country. The VC continued: “The two institutes, iNanoWS and ICES, were created to address the intertwined fields of energy and water respectively. The co-operation between these institutes will lead to the development of sustainable and cost-effective solutions that can be implemented at large scale. Thus, the exploration of the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and hydro-energy, into water treatment processes will reduce the carbon footprint and ensure long-term viability that can be achieved within the next four years.”

Acknowledging the presence of the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, the VC asserted that for Unisa to have a representative of the country’s leadership and government present allows for the university to demonstrate its commitment as a public institution to the agenda of the country and government, and the aspirations of society. At the Unisa VC Lekgotla hosted in July 2024, Dr Kennedy Dakile, Chairman of private company Leadership in Water and Innovation (LWI), was one of the speakers. He highlighted the possibilities of transversing from one discipline to another and making the best out of it while formulating a successful business venture. At the same Lekgotla, the role of higher education institutions at times of national and global crises was discussed. Following the Lekgotla, Dakile has been invited back by several colleges within Unisa, including CSET, to discuss how the institution can best partner with LWI as an industry representative in tackling societal challenges.

Giving his address at the Unisa engagement meeting with the Department of Water and Sanitation, Dakile said: “Unisa, in its entirety, raises its hand in turning our challenges into opportunities. Today is about the vision of CSET in establishing the Social Innovation Hub; a collaborative space for industry, government, the private sector and academia.” Dakile also highlighted that Mahlobo‘s presence at the engagement meeting was indicative of his willingness to be part of the collaborative team behind the Social Innovation Hub, which will enable and support the vision that the VC has for the university and the country at large. “Deputy Minister,” he said, “you will be pleased to know that LWI and researchers from Unisa’s College of Economic and Management Sciences have already had engagements with two municipalities, wherein research professors from data analytics have affirmed their commitment in using their capabilities to look at the data analytics and revenue issues at these municipalities. In the coming weeks, LWI and researchers from CSET will be engaging with the infrastructure division of the same municipalities to discuss finding alternative sources of water and energy to generate sustainable revenue for the municipalities.”

During the engagement meeting, Professor Thabo Nkambule, Head: iNanoWS, presented on various activities carried out pertaining to innovatively addressing current and emerging issues relating to water scarcity and water quality. In June 2023, Unisa’s Sunnyside campus experienced water quality issues, with discoloured water coming out of the taps. This occurrence led to hesitation in using the water. As an institute centred on the provision of water solutions at Unisa, iNanoWS was at the helm of providing technical advice and a way forward regarding the water issues at the Sunnyside Campus, leading to the resumption of work at that campus. In his address, Nkambule went on to discuss one of the proposed projects that they are currently undertaking with LWI under the proposed Social Innovation Hub that pertains to the provision of sustainable water solutions which can be installed at the Unisa campuses. He said: “Partnering with LWI as an advanced industry partner in wastewater management, our proposal as iNanoWS is that we start off by installing this sustainable water solution technology at the Unisa Science Campus, where we will recycle and reuse our own generated wastewater at the campus. The wastewater generated at the Unisa campuses will be treated to appropriate standards through this proposed system, and used for flushing toilets and watering lawns.” The proposed technology holds great promise in reducing the current water bill incurred by the university and also allows for a plug-in for further research and development where new water treatment technologies being developed at iNanoWS and by the Unisa College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences can be tried and tested in-house.

Trevor Gopo, founder and CEO of LWI, who was also in attendance at this meeting, said: “At LWI, we were scheduled to fly out to Germany to sign new contracts for suppliers to give us equipment, only to find that everything that we need is right here at Unisa. The university has in fact been working on these new technologies that we were looking for. Together, we can turn the prohibitive cost of water utilities into an opportunity. We can throw away our passports and respond to the water crises.” “The story of civilisation and the development of our country, the continent and the globe over the past 150 years would be incomplete if it does not mention Unisa’s contribution,” said Mahlobo. The Deputy Minister gave an extensive address during the engagement meeting with Unisa, citing the ministry’s dedication to working hand-in-hand with the university. “When I listen to the call that you are making to us as government today, you should know that our attitude is that we don’t want to make decisions unless they are based on evidence, science, knowledge and expert advice,” he said. “We do not have a monopoly on wisdom, but we can harness the potential and knowledge of others. Our humble request to Unisa today is that we partner in building the country that we all yearn for. We are here to hold hands, cooperate, co-create and co-exist.”