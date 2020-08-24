Newborn found abandoned in Mamelodi bushes

Pretoria - Just days after the provincial Health Department expressed concern over the spate of abandoned babies, a newborn was found in the bushes in Mamelodi at the weekend. A police K9 unit, which was patrolling in Mamelodi, reacted to a complaint on Saturday at about 11am and found the child at a park in Mamelodi West’s Moretele View. According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, they found the baby boy wrapped in a jacket. The police took the child to Mamelodi Regional Hospital where he was admitted. “The child was alive and given medical attention,” Masondo said.

He said the police were investigating a case of child abandonment with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations department, and looking for the suspects who dumped the baby.

This year alone, 118 babies were left at various public hospitals in the province.

Chief reasons cited range from teenage mothers being fearful of their parents, unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, to lack of immediate basic supplies of clothes and toiletries for the mother and the newborn upon discharge, the department said.

Also, some mothers had no emotional, financial and social support from the father, while others were undocumented migrants.

The department said the worst affected hospitals included Carletonville and Leratong, which reported 19 incidents each, and Far East Rand with 13 cases.

Tembisa and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital recorded 10 cases each.

The department said the time spent in hospital by the babies ranged from a week to a month or longer, depending on the child's medical condition.

“Hospital social workers are working tirelessly in conducting education awareness campaigns with pregnant mothers to reduce child abandonment,” it said.

This includes teaching them about various options that are available to them, such as adoption, temporary and foster care.

“Through networking with child protection organisations, hospital social workers are able to provide mothers at risk for abandonment with basic material support for both mother and child.”

The department said nurses were now able to identify expectant and new mothers who were likely to abandon their babies, and refer them to social workers for psycho-education, counselling and other care.

“Where the mother agrees to take care of the baby she is referred to a child protection organisation for further support.”

Pretoria News