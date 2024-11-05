‘Ngidlisiwe’ a scintillating love anthem poised to set dance floors ablaze

Get ready to be enchanted and swept off your feet by Kaykay Daprince's latest amapiano masterpiece, Ngidlisiwe. The scintillating love anthem poised to set dance floors ablaze features the legendary DJ Pro Tee and hit-maker DJ Skhu.

This sultry, soul-stirring anthem weaves a captivating tale of African love, seamlessly blending Kaykay's velvety vocals with DJ Pro Tee's signature beats and DJ Skhu's production magic. The song embodies the essence of African romance, culture and tradition, making it an instant classic. "It is my love letter to Africa and the world," said Kaykay Daprince. "I wanted to create a track that would make people feel the intensity of African love, the passion, and the commitment. This song is my gift to everyone searching for love."

Thulane Khumalo, professionally known as Kaykay Daprince, is from the vibrant Tjakastaad, Mpumalanga. The musical powerhouse has grown to become the shaker of the very foundations of the South African music scene with his electrifying talent, captivating stage presence, and unstoppable drive. His musical journey began in primary school, where his soulful voice echoed through the halls. His family's rich musical heritage and influence from legendary artists like Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Soul Brothers fueled his passion.

Kaykay Daprince’s unique sound blends amapiano, Lekompo, and Afro house with Maskandi African vocals. Pro Tee, who features in the track, is from Dundonald, also in Mpumalanga. Born with rhythm in his veins, Pro Tee's fascination with music began at a tender age. His early life was a testament to his unwavering passion, as he spent countless hours honing his craft, determined to make his mark.

Pro Tee's ascent to stardom was nothing short of meteoric. His ingenious remixes of chart-topping tracks for fellow artists sent shockwaves through the industry, catapulting him to national prominence. The remix master's unique touch sparked a frenzy, leaving fans and critics alike clamoring for more. A trailblazer in the gqom genre, Pro Tee's sound is an intoxicating blend of pulsating beats, infectious energy, and unbridled creativity. His music embodies the essence of South African culture, resonating with fans across the continent. Music producer and DJ, Patrick Mduduzi Ntuli has come a long way since his parents bought him a computer at the age of 12, which he used to learn about the craft.