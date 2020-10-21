Nigerians in Pretoria protest in solidarity with patriots against abuse by Special Armed Robbery Squad

Pretoria - Scores of Nigerians in South Africa took to the streets of Pretoria at the Nigerian High Commission in solidarity with their patriots who have been protesting for two weeks now over excessive force and abuse by the Special Armed Robbery Squad. The Special Armed Robbery Squad is alleged to have been accused of targeting and abusing citizens. In the latest incident, live rounds were allegedly used as the protests reached their peak at the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos, Nigeria and caused worldwide outrage In a bid to create awareness around the matter Nigerian Union South Africa is to hand over a memorandum to the Nigerian High Commission demanding among other things the disbanding of the squad. According to the organiser of the protest Adetola Olubajo of the Nigerian Union in South Africa the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters was concerning and unacceptable.

He said top on their list of demands was the reforming of the police service.

"We stand in solidarity with the protesters, and this is not the only march we are going to have, until this unnecessary bloodshed stops."

"We won't stop until the demands are met and there is a clear roadmap on the changes we want to see."

He also said they condemn the excessive force used by the squad on citizens who now live in fear and it should also be quelled.

"The army must be taken off the streets because they have no need. These youths are peaceful in their demonstrations and not at war but found themselves facing live rounds," said Olubajo.

Pretoria News