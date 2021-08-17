Nine lose their lives on Limpopo roads in three days

Pretoria - Nine people died on Limpopo roads in the past three days, while several others are in hospital with injuries, according to the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety. In the first incident, five people were killed while nine escaped with injuries, in a head-on collision on the R510 road outside Northam in the Waterberg District.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, department spokesperson Mike Maringa said a Toyota minibus carrying commuters was involved in a collision with a Toyota sedan at 5am yesterday. “Four people were certified dead on the scene, and the fifth died on the way to the hospital. Three people sustained serious injuries while six escaped with minor injuries. The cause of the accident is not clear at this stage, but negligence and speeding cannot be ruled out.” The injured were taken to Amandebut Hospital in Northam.

In another incident, one person died yesterday morning, after he lost control of his car and overturned on the R71 on the Mamaule Road, near Polokwane. “The driver of a Kia sedan was speeding when he lost control and knocked a Chevrolet sedan from the rear and overturned. A 26-year-old female passenger died on the scene,” Maringa said. On Saturday the D3877 between Mukhomi and Mahonisi villages outside Malamulele in Vhembe was temporarily closed after a fatal accident, which claimed two lives. Four people escaped with injuries when a car which apparently being driven at high speed lost control and overturned.

“Three passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Malamulele hospital. The fourth passenger escaped with minor injuries. Speeding has been cited as the possible cause of the accident.” Another person died in a crash on the N1 near Makhado in the Vhembe District yesterday. MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolences to the families of the dead and speedy recovery wishes to the injured.