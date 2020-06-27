No alcohol to be served as restaurants set to reopen on Monday

Pretoria - Get ready to dine out again from Monday - but without alcoholic drinks being allowed to be served with your meal. Before you sit down to order, expect to fill in a health form, have a temperature check and sanitise your hands. Tables will be spaced 1.5m apart and you and your dining companions must wear a mask, except while eating or drinking. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has amended level 3 lockdown regulations to allow the reopening of restaurants, casinos, theatres, m€useums and libraries under certain strict conditions. Minister of Tourism Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane briefed the media on detailed safety protocols which must be adhered to by the sector. She confirmed that the new rules come into effect from June 29. In terms of the amended regulations dining is allowed at restaurants but the minister confirmed that on-site consumption of liquor is still prohibited.

Gatherings such as conferences and shows will be subject to a maximum group size of 50 and other social distancing measures and health protocols.

Hotels may open for business clients but leisure travel and overnight stays remain off limits during level 3 of the national lockdown.

However exercise is permitted at any time between 6am and 6pm with groups not exceeding four people, and public and private reserves and open spaces for walking, hiking and cycling have proved extremely popular in recent days as more people leave the confines of their homes and enjoy the outdoors.

Level 3 regulations still prohibit movement across provincial borders but within provincial boundaries of Gauteng, self-drive trips are permissible.

After being given their operating procedures, personal care services such as hairdressers, beauty salons and spas started to reopen this week, but remain limited in how many clients they may serve at any given time.

Going to a municipal library, museum or gallery will be allowed subject to limited numbers and adherence to the social distancing and health protocols for the sector, while casinos can reopen on condition only 50% of the available floor space is occupied.

Cinemas and theatres can reopen with the sale of tickets through a booking system and an audience of no more than 50 people, as well as a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 individuals.

The minister said once the peak of the coronavirus had passed it would be possible to visit and take a Sho't Left again, a reference to local tourism.