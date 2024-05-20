No bail for Nicole Johnson

The wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Nicole Johnson, will remain behind bars awaiting trial after her third attempt at bail was turned down. The Western Cape High Court this week dismissed her bid for freedom following an appeal.

Judge Hayley Slingers found that Johnson had lied and was dishonest in some of the facts presented to court, and ruled that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant her bail. “Johnson unapologetically took the law into her own hands, was dishonest with the SAPS and failed to disclose that she was considering applying for residency (albeit business residency) in Dubai”, the judge said. She added that Johnson also failed to disclose the full extent of her income.

“I find that there is a likelihood that if Johnson was released on bail, she would attempt to influence or intimidate witnesses or to conceal or destroy evidence,” Judge Slingers said. Johnson and Stanfield were arrested last year alongside co-accused on various charges, including contravening the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, theft of a vehicle and fraud. In October last year, the court refused Johnson’s release on bail pending her trial. the accused subsequently filed a notice of appeal. Before the appeal could be entertained, Johnson brought a second bail application based on new facts, which she also lost.

The latest application is an appeal against both decisions refusing bail. During the earlier failed bail hearings it was revealed that a former employee of Stanfield had allegedly stolen over R1 million from the couple. The former employee, now a State witness, was apparently tipped-off that Stanfield planned to kill him.

The witness hid his girlfriend’s BMW in a complex in Milnerton and went into hiding. According to the State, Stanfield and Johnson embarked on a “witchhunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, assaulted an unsuspecting neighbour, and took the car without the vehicle owner’s permission. Judge Slingers found that the evidence presented showed that Johnson harboured resentment against her ex-employee who allegedly stole money from the garage which Johnson owned. This resentment manifested in Johnson, together with her co-accused, undertaking a manhunt to locate the rogue employee and to remove the vehicle which is the subject of the theft charge.

The evidence also showed that Johnson used deception to locate the vehicle and to have it removed. In light of this, Judge Slingers said the magistrate did not err when he found that there was a likelihood that Johnson, if released on bail, would endanger the safety of the public or any particular person or would commit a Schedule 1 offence. While Johnson said her teenage children needed her to take care of them, the judge said neither Johnson nor her husband had mentioned that their children would suffer financially or emotionally, if they were further detained.

The magistrate earlier found that there was a likelihood that Johnson, if released on bail would attempt to influence or intimidate witnesses or to conceal or destroy evidence. In reaching this conclusion, the court considered Johnson’s affidavit in which she stated that she was the only one capable of running her business, therefore it was vital that she be released on bail. As an example, she said she was the only person in the business that could change the price of fuel at the fuel pumps.

This statement was proven to be false by the evidence presented by the state showing that the fuel price had been changed at the fuel pumps, even after Johnson was arrested and detained. In this regard Judge Slingers said after it was announced in open court that the police would be conducting an investigation at the petrol station’s fuel pumps to see if the price could be adjusted without Johnson present, the garage was mysteriously closed for business, thus preventing the police from conducting their investigation. “Although Johnson denies shutting down the business, her denial must be seen against the context of her statement that she is the only person who runs or operates the business,” the judge said.