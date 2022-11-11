No dead body found at Grace Bible Church, police say

Pretoria - Social media users sharing the post which falsely claimed that the body of an old woman was found at Grace Bible Church Witpoortjie are breaking the law and may be cited as accomplices. Subsequent to the post, first shared on November 7, the church’s building was vandalised with graffiti.

According to the leadership of Grace Bible Church Witpoortjie, the social media post and the resultant damage to property by unknown people is under investigation. The post allegedly said that there were remains of an old woman found on the church’s premises. The post, shared on social media, read: “Afternoon neighbours. Please if you know anyone whose granny or mother is missing, please advice them to go to Roodepoort government mortuary.

“We just identified a dead old lady inside Grace Bible Church yard and will be taken to Roodepoort.” The church has since reported the matter to the police, who established that the post was false and devoid of any truth. The church also sought clarity from the group where the post originated and established that it was a baseless rumour.

Speaking on behalf of the Grace Bible Church Bishop's Council, Presiding Bishop Mosa Sono, said: "This was a malicious post intended to taint and cast aspersions on our image as a church. “We hope the law will pursue the matter and bring those behind it to book. We use our church premises for worship and as a community centre for community members. “It is unfortunate that we have people with bad intentions undermining our relationship with communities in which we operate.”

