No deaths recorded in three days as Cholera cases decline in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has confirmed that cholera cases are on the decline, with no deaths recorded since the weekend in Hammanskraal. The area, in the north of Pretoria, was hit by a cholera outbreak in May that claimed the lives of 33 people with scores showing symptoms of the water borne disease being admitted to various hospitals in Pretoria. However, the number of cases has since been on the decline, with only 30 positive cases being treated.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, City spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said the municipality had not recorded any deaths in the past three days. “We have not recorded any deaths since June 24, and currently the number of patients is only 30, which is a decline in what we used to see in the previous weeks,” Stuurman said. He added that the number of deaths at Jubilee Hospital amounted to 33. Stuurman echoed city mayor Cilliers Brink’s assertions during the Supreme Cadets Institute Achievers Walk held in honour of the late Tiego Moseneke on the weekend, saying work was continuing behind the scenes to improve the water quality in the area.

Hammanskraal was the epicentre of the outbreak, claiming a large chunk of the deaths. Brink initially said at the walk: “Every loss of human life is horrific, but it seems that at least the cholera isn’t spreading. The situation is not getting worse, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep on trying to determine exactly what the source is, but I know that will be difficult at this stage.” This national Department of Health on Sunday released data on the decline of cholera cases across the country. Departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale said the death toll had risen to 43, with Gauteng accounting for most of the deaths.

He said: “Thirty-five people are confirmed to have died from the gastro-intestinal disease. “While there has been a decline in the total number of infections, there are currently 197 confirmed cases across the country. “The country has recorded a total cumulative number of 1 045 suspected cases of cholera in 15 out of 52 districts across five provinces, of which 197 were laboratory confirmed.”

Mohale said the department was pleased with the progress made with regards to interventions put in place to curb the transmission of the disease and the mortality rate, which had significantly declined around the country in the past few weeks. “The focus has been on preventing further person-to-person transmission of the disease, which has contributed to the detection of laboratory-confirmed infections in most areas, especially where there is no reported cholera outbreak. “Gauteng accounts for most of the cases at 89%, with 176 reported from three districts. The Free State province accounts for 6%, with 11 of the cases reported from one Fezile Dabi District; North West has recorded five cases, Limpopo four cases and Mpumalanga one case,” Mohale said.