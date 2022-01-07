No flooding yet but rainy weather set to continue in Tshwane

Pretoria - Various areas in South Africa have been experiencing heavy rainfall as predicted by the South African Weather Service and this has been no exception for the City of Tshwane. According to the Weather Service, wet weather conditions can be be expected on Friday as well as on the weekend.

In December, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) issued a La Niña advisory, in which it said South Africa was set to receive more rain than expected over the summer. Despite heavy rainfall, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso said there has been no reported flooding or road accidents yet. A woman walks along Jorissen Street in Sunnyside in the middle of a downpour. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Mabaso said this may be because many have not yet returned to work and schools are still closed.