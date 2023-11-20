No mercy for husband who wasted money on online dating

A husband who claimed poverty following the break-up with and his wife lost his legal bid to claim interim maintenance from her pending their divorce. This was after it had emerged that while he claimed to be poor, he spent thousands of rand she gave to bail him out on, among others, online dating.

The husband turned to the KwaZulu Natal High Court, Durban, where he claimed slightly more than R26 000 a month in interim maintenance from his wife, as well as R50 000 towards his legal costs. The parties were married to each other in September 2005 out of community of property with accrual. They have one child who lives with the wife, and the husband does not pay maintenance towards the child. While the husband pleaded poverty, the wife said he had more than enough money to take care of himself.

In setting out his financial needs, the husband, among other things, claimed amounts from his wife for his housekeeper and gardener, payment of his car, and to entertain their son when he came to visit. The court insisted that the husband had to make a full financial disclosure of his income before it could determine whether or not he could make ends meet. The financial disclosure revealed that during the financial year which ended in February this year, he earned R150 000, which he received from a business trading in oils.

While it meanwhile emerged that he did in fact receive other payments into his bank account, this was not disclosed in his financial statements to the court. The wife claimed that he was the sole member of another business and that he had run the company for about 10 years. The husband was, however, mum on this, as well as on the income of a property he owned and rented out. The court commented that disconcertingly, an analysis of the husband’s personal bank account statement revealed numerous credits made to this account, totalling R23 350, which was not disclosed. Apart from this, it also emerged that the husband had received some additional income.

A “particularly disturbing feature” of this application, the court said, relates to the husband’s expenditure. It is apparent from the analysis of his bank statements, that over a three­ month period, he spent R12 730 on purchasing crypto-currency and R4 432.03 on online dating. The wife told the court that many of the crypto-currency purchases and online dating payments were made by the husband after he had asked for money as he could not make ends meet. She said she felt sorry for him and gave him money so that he could get through the month. The court remarked that bearing in mind that a significant portion of the expenses was incurred for online dating, it is overwhelmingly likely that the wife was not informed of the true use to which the funds had been put.