Non-payment of subsidies to leave 1000 children hungry

Pretoria - More than 1 000 vulnerable children dependent on Pretoria-based non-profit organisation (NPO) Christelike Maatskaplike Raad are on the brink of hunger and starvation after the Gauteng Department of Social Development failed to pay subsidies. Manager Rene Pretorius painted a bleak picture to the Pretoria News, saying the organisation could fail to feed its beneficiaries and fail to pay about 50 social workers it employed should the government not come to its rescue.

Pretorius said every year her organisation received subsidies in four tranches from the department. However, this year it had not received its first tranche of the subsidy payments. She said 40% of the subsidy covered the salaries. “We still need to do fund-raising so that we can make up for salaries. The subsidies don’t cover our daily running costs,” she said.

Pretorius said her organisation focused on child protection and had three divisions, which provided food, clothing and shelter to destitute ­families. The child protection services include therapy assessments and evaluations, protection of physically and mentally abused and neglected children, and also unites children with their families. Its other division focuses on the adoptions and assessments processes. Pretorius said: “All these services are quite expensive. A lot of people do benefit from our services. For child protection services there are approximately 300 families per annum, while for our foster-care programme we are looking at about 400 to 500 families. At least 110 families are depending on us for food and clothing.”

She lamented the fact that the organisation was running low on cash flow due to the non-payment of subsidies. “Now we have to go and borrow some money to pay the salaries of social workers, and you look at the interest rate that is coming in,” Pretorius said. Asked about the morale among the NPO workers, she said: “We are social workers and we have a passion to help people. We don’t do it for the money. We do it for love. We want to protect children and their families.

“Sometimes we are concerned and worried. Will we be able to survive at the end of the day? Will we still have jobs? But we try to be positive because we are a very strong Christian organisation.” The financial problem of the non-payments of subsidies to NPOs persisted despite a promise by the department recently to attend to them. In May, the chairperson of Greater Gauteng Welfare Group, Les Sanabria, told the Pretoria News that caregivers were unable to travel and attend to beneficiaries on a daily basis due to lack of transportation money.

According to him, some NPOs were on the brink of closing down their operations due to uncertainty surrounding funding from the department. The NPOs have been at loggerheads with the department over delayed ­subsidy payments since March. Department spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana had not yet commented on the latest developments, but previously said they were hard at work to remedy delays in payment following challenges, compliance issues and glitches in the NPO system. At the time, she attributed delays to unforeseen circumstances such as “the logistical arrangements of getting the boards of NPOs to sign service level agreements for the 2021/22 financial year has taken longer than anticipated”.