Non-urgent surgeries resume at Steve Biko Academic Hospital after air conditioning capacity is raised

Pretoria - Steve Biko Academic Hospital has fixed its air conditioning chillers that forced it to temporary halt all non-urgent surgical operations last week. Chief executive Dr Mathabo Mathebula said the hospital would from today start notifying and putting back on the operations list all patients who had been scheduled for surgeries.

Mathebula had to earlier explain to worried patients that the excessively hot weather had resulted in the two functioning chillers failing to provide adequate temperatures to ensure that operations could proceeded safely. They postponed operations to increase the capacity of chillers. However, the appointed contractor cancelled the work and another one had to be urgently brought in. “A contractor was appointed on Wednesday, September 28, to immediately bring the additional chiller into operation.

“On Tuesday, October 4, the company pulled out of the work and a new contractor had to be appointed on Wednesday, October 5,” he said. Mathebula said patients were requested to be alert to possible telephone calls from the hospital. “Affected patients whose operations got postponed last week may also assist by phoning their respective wards and outpatients departments to enquire.

“This can be done by phoning the specific telephone extension or switchboard number (012 354 1000) and request to be put through to a specific ward or outpatients department extension. “A catch-up on the lost theatre time will be effected to allow the facility to get back to the original schedule or even beforehand by December. “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation for the co-operation and understanding that the public, patients and staff demonstrated during the past week and we once more apologise for the inconvenience,” said Mathebula.

DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom has criticised the Department of Infrastructure Development for failing to properly maintain major hospitals and continuing to appoint incompetent contractors. Bloom said he received complaints that patients at the hospital were suffering as all non-urgent operations had been cancelled after the air conditioning broke down. “I have received complaints about patients who have been in the hospital for more than a month who are waiting for their surgery.