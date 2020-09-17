Norma Mngoma back in court to overturn her arrest

Pretoria – Norma Mngoma, wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, will ask the Gauteng High Court Pretoria on Thursday morning to overturn her arrest and to have her devices, which were confiscated, returned.

She was arrested at the end of July by the Hawks at the Waterkloof home she shares with Gigaba.

Mngoma's legal team, headed by Advocate Dali Mpofu, will argue her arrest and subsequent prosecution was unlawful. They say it was done for ulterior motives and her constitutional rights were violated.

Several of her devices were confiscated by the Hawks a week prior to her arrest.

Several items were meanwhile removed from her devices. Her lawyer this week said they are awaiting a report to see exactly what was removed and when it was done.