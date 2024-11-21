North West Education partners with Unisa to pioneer early career guidance for learners

In a move aimed at enhancing career readiness among students, the North West’s MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi, held a pivotal meeting with senior management from the North West Department of Education and representatives of the University of South Africa (Unisa) on November 19, 2024. This partnership seeks to introduce a groundbreaking career guidance programme for learners, which will begin in Grade 9.

The proposed initiative comes as part of Unisa’s broader strategy to empower young South Africans to make well-informed career choices early, thereby aligning their innate talents, interests, and future aspirations with potential career opportunities before they even sit for their matric examinations. The meeting, which was led by Justice Dabampe, President of the Unisa convocation, emphasised the significance of creating paths that facilitate early engagement with various career fields. Motsumi articulated her hopes for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in shaping the futures of our learners by equipping them with the tools and support necessary to make informed career decisions. We anticipate that this engagement will effectively address the challenges surrounding career readiness in our province and will bolster our education system.”