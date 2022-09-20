Northern Cape ANC endorses Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe for top six

Pretoria - The Northern Cape ANC has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s bid to retain their positions in the party’s top six but chose not to endorse any candidates for the rest of the positions. Instead, a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held in Kimberley at the weekend released the names of various ANC leaders for consideration by the branches ahead of the national elective conference in December.

Story continues below Advertisement

These include treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, deputy president David “DD” Mabuza, Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and national executive committee (NEC) members Ronald Lamola, Senzo Mchunu and Mmamoloko Kubayi as candidates for the position of deputy president. The PEC urged branches to consider NEC members Gwen Ramokgopa and Fikile Mbalula as candidates for the secretary-general position, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Vuyiswa Tulelo and Maropene Ramokgopa as deputy secretary-general, and Lamola and Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha as treasurer. Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said while various slates were being proposed ahead of the conference, the PEC had resolved that it would not endorse any particular slate.

“The branches of the ANC in their branch general meetings must have open and rigorous discussion on the suitability of the names. Such discussions will be guided by the urgent strategic task to renew and reposition the ANC. “The names are mere proposals to guide the process and in are in no way presented in an order of priority. Branches are free to nominate any other names,” Ngxanga said. Mantashe was the only candidate endorsed by the special PEC. The move has made the Northern Cape ANC, led by provincial chairperson Dr Zamani Saul, the second ANC province to back the minister of mineral resources and energy, who is also the party’s former secretary-general.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mantashe’s position hangs in the balance after being snubbed by bigger ANC provinces like Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. The PEC has forward his candidature to more than 232 branches of the province, who will this week begin with the branch general meetings to nominate candidates for the top six and the 80 member NEC. “The ANC in the Northern Cape wishes its members from the province’s 232 branches well in convening of BGMs and BBGMs as we move towards the 55th National Conference.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) members will be deployed to BGMs/BBGMs in all the sub-regions, while Regional Executive Committees (RECs) must provide the necessary support to branches for successful convening of the nomination branch meetings. The BECs have the responsibility to convene and preside over their own BGMs/BBGMs. “Equally, we trust that our membership will uphold the robust democratic traditions that have made the ANC unmatched in its task as leader of society and a defender of the people’s aspirations. “Therefore, we shall gather in our multitudes emboldened by our historical mission of creating a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society,” Ngxanga said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just like Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as ANC leader. Ngxanga maintained that the decision to back Ramaphosa was taken at the 9th ANC provincial conference in June 2022. “The 9th Provincial Conference unanimously resolved to support the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for a second term. This was due to the commitment of the current president to renew and reposition the ANC as an agent for change capable of improving the quality of life of all South Africans,” Ngxanga said.