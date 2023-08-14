Nosy Lee’s musical gift for Women’s Month

Pretoria - Women carry the world; so says Pretoria-based Afro pop sensation Nosy Lee. “To all women out there, the fact that the word women has ‘men’ in it says a lot about you Zimbokodo zam; we carry the world, we are strong, beautiful and capable. We truly do run the world,” said Nosy Lee, real name Nosipho Lillian Wisani.

To commemorate Women’s Month, Nosy Lee is dropping her single Promises this Friday, which she describes as a gift to all women in the country. Through the song, she has set her sights on impressing what she believes is the “heaven of music” with her sultry voice because that’s where she belongs. She also believes music and sound to be a breath of fresh air that has nudged her on the right path.

Born in Winterveldt, the 31-year-old realised her singing talents when she was still in Sunday school. She was just 7 at the time, but later when she turned 16, she picked up the microphone to sing in church. “Music is what I breathe, and I hope that there is a heaven of music for people like us out there because that’s who I am,” she said. The vocalist and songwriter is dropping a new afro pop track titled Promises on Friday August 18, produced by her idol and hero, DJ Edit SA, who she believes was a godsend.

She vows to take the music world by storm through the new single. “The song is mostly inspired by Afrotraction because he always sings about love, and I am for love. The song is something to encourage all lovers out there to keep going and also to say marriage is still a beautiful thing, despite public perception to the contrary,” she said. The songstress, who can also play the piano, is inspired by Afrotraction and Nathi but has over the years worked with heavyweights such as DJ Edit SA, DJ Maphorisa and many others.

Nosy Lee likes performing at corporate gigs because that’s where she makes money after the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which she says was a huge obstacle. “The biggest challenge is money since Covid-19 started. It affected a lot of musicians, because we were unable to get gigs, and that makes this pretty difficult, especially when you are a full time musician,” she said. Nosy Lee’s next performance is in September in Tshwane, where she promises to treat the audience to her new song for the first time.

This will be her second stint working with DJ Edit SA. She wrote and sang on his track released earlier this year titled Bawo (Prayer for the Nation). The songstress is also on his collaboration with KZN duo LaErhnzo & TooZee, titled Isiskhalo, which drops on Friday, August 25. The singing sensation describes her meeting with the producer as “the hand of God” because they got together by pure luck. DJ Edit SA was listening to a radio show on GaRankuwa FM, where Nosy Lee was interviewed, and was impressed by her.

The producer contacted the presenter, and the rest is history. Nosy Lee was a perfect fit for the song Bawo because she was flexible and a quick thinker. “I don’t prepare in advance or rehearse. I prefer to write in the studio, talk or think on my feet,” she said.

“The song, Bawo (Prayer for the Nation), is a song very close to my heart. “With everything happening around the world, from killings, jealousy and shootings, the song is a cry for God to have mercy on us as a nation – a prayer for healing and forgiveness and a call for unity. “I know I speak for DJ Edit SA as well when I say, ‘I pray that our nation will find healing through this song’.”