Not all Mahikeng artists can be in festival line-up, says North West Arts and Culture

This is according to North West Arts and Culture spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe following a demonstration by artists at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Wednesday, demanding that they be included in the festival line-up.

Pretoria - The expectation that every artist would be included in the Mahika Mahikeng festival was unrealistic.

Artists such as Bucy Radebe, jazz star Zonke, legend Ringo, Ayanda Jiya, the amapiano duo Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Mahikeng rap star Mo Molemi, A Reece, DBN Gogo, Aus Tebza, Joyous Celebration and others are scheduled to perform.

“One would ask how many artists does the province have and do we expect all those artists to be on stage during the three-day event? It can’t be everybody that is featured,” Sebolecwe said.

“But we are confident that the line-up comprises 70% of Mahikeng-born artists, even those that are based in Johannesburg, so we are well represented. Mo Molemi, Tuks Senganga and Ausi Tebza, among others, are in the line-up,” he pointed out.