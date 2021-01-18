NotInMyName delivers food parcels to informal settlements in North West

Pretoria - The lockdown regulations imposed by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus have plunged many poor families into distress and hunger, sparking fears of starvation.

According to civil rights organisation #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango, the organisation has been inundated with distress calls from families across South Africa begging for food handouts as more people struggle to put food on the table.

“This weekend we are visiting informal settlements in the North West, where our president Siyabulela Jentile hails from. He strongly felt that charity should begin at home and we took out food hampers to the families at Jouberton and Khuma informal settlements,” Masango said.

“Poverty in those areas is terrible, especially in the informal settlements that we visited. The lockdown condition has made the poverty to become more extreme. People there really do not know what to do.

“As you might know, these conditions also influence gender-based violence. In these set-ups, people are very stressed and often the anger is taken out on women and children.”