NotInMyName delivers water tanks to community of Verena in KwaNdebele

Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName has delivered portable water tanks to the community of Verena in KwaNdebele to help the residents, who are in desperate need of water.

“The community has no running water. Water does not get to their area because they are living in an uphill area and there isn’t enough pressure to get water up to this community,” said #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango.

“We will continue to support local communities in need, according to the adjusted #NotInMyName social justice mandate.

“We travelled on Wednesday to meet Chief Skosana in Verena, KwaNdebele, in Mpumalanga, and we handed over Jojo water tanks as part of our partnership with the chief and the community.”

Masango said the civil rights movement has committed to drilling boreholes in the area so that the community can be assured of a sustained water supply.

On Thursday, #NotinMyname also travelled to the Mooiplaas informal settlement to help community members rebuild their homes that were gutted by fire.

“We are providing building material to around 12 families there who have lost their homes and belongings in a shack fire two days ago. It is unclear what caused the fire. We were, however, contacted by friends who know some people who are in distress there and they requested emergency assistance,” said Masango.

“As part of our social justice mandate, we at #NotInMyName want to continue to support victims and survivors of disasters. We believe that we, as the people, can come together and do great things in making sure that people in need are assisted.”

Masango appealed to community activists to be actively involved in providing for the needs of impoverished community members.

“We cannot afford to wait on government, politicians and political parties. As civil society, we must assist where we can,” he said.

The Mooiplaas community will also be receiving food relief from #NotInMyName.

African News Agency (ANA)