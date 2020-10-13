#NotInMyName urges Solly Msimanga to step aside while sexual harassment charges are probed
Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName has called on Solly Msimanga to step aside while law enforcement agencies investigate a sexual harassment case laid by an MPL of his party.
“It is a pity and a shame how the DA has handled this issue. Instead of being objective and clear, not taking sides with the alleged perpetrator, the DA has acted otherwise,” said #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.
“We are saying if Solly is interested in clearing his name and making sure that this cloud is not hanging over his head, he should step aside until such time this case has been properly ventilated.
“[Msimanga] should not put his political aspirations ahead of his name and justice. Moreover, if the crime said to have happened is proven, then he must go.”
#NotInMyName activists accompanied the accuser to the Brooklyn police station to open the case against Msimanga.
She said the DA was “casting aspersions” on her complaint, questioning the timing which “I’m ready and willing to defend”.
“The DA went further and announced, using official party communications machinery, that the accused opened a crimen injuria case. The least I expected was for my party to remain neutral and subject both myself and the accused to a thorough and unbiased hearing. I now doubt the fairness of the hearing, with good reason,” she said.
“It is important to note that throughout the week, I remained disciplined and resisted the urge to throw cheap jabs on social media. I even declined to comment when journalists called me for comments. I wanted to afford the party the opportunity to deal with this matter, without external pressure.”
African News Agency