NotInMyName urges Solly Msimanga to step aside while sexual harassment charges are probed

Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName has called on Solly Msimanga to step aside while law enforcement agencies investigate a sexual harassment case laid by an MPL of his party.

“It is a pity and a shame how the DA has handled this issue. Instead of being objective and clear, not taking sides with the alleged perpetrator, the DA has acted otherwise,” said #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

“We are saying if Solly is interested in clearing his name and making sure that this cloud is not hanging over his head, he should step aside until such time this case has been properly ventilated.

“[Msimanga] should not put his political aspirations ahead of his name and justice. Moreover, if the crime said to have happened is proven, then he must go.”

#NotInMyName activists accompanied the accuser to the Brooklyn police station to open the case against Msimanga.