Notorious criminal while in possession of stolen car in city

The Tshwane Metro Police Department Task Team members arrested three men, among them a suspected notorious criminal, for being in possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition, attempted murder, armed robbery and stolen property in Block L Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa Zone 4 on Friday. The first incident occurred in Block L Soshanguve, where the task team members were conducting their regular patrol and noticed four armed individuals robbing six males. As the officers approached, the suspects attempted to escape on foot, prompting a pursuit.

In the ensuing confrontation, one of the suspects opened fire on the officers, leading the officers to retaliate. A suspect was arrested, another was injured and taken to a nearby hospital under police guard. The officers discovered, unlicensed firearm, ammunition, numerous phones and valuable watches in the possession of the suspects, further implicating them in criminal activities around the area. In a separate incident on the same day, task team members were on patrol along Molefe Makinta Road when they saw a man struggling to push a Ford bakkie that was stuck on the roadway.

The officers assisted him by helping to push the vehicle off the road to allow traffic to flow freely. During their attempts to assist the suspect, the officers sensed his suspicious behaviour. They decided to investigate the identity of the vehicle, and they discovered that it was stolen in Silverton, east of Tshwane. The suspect was arrested on the spot for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.