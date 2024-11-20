November 24 deadline: 127 123 prepaid electricity meter users in Tshwane risk power disruption

At least 127 123 customers, who are yet to upgrade their prepaid electricity meters software to a new system called Key Revision Number 2 (KRN2), have been warned that time is running out for them to avoid being left in the dark post November 24, 2024 deadline. This was according to MMC for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, who called on customers to ensure that prepaid meters are rolled over to avoid electricity disruptions.

He said: “If you have not yet upgraded your prepaid meter, it will not accept any token generated after Sunday November 24. Even if you have connected illegally or bridged your meter you will not be able to get your electricity post the deadline. The time is now; don’t wait; the clock is ticking.” He said the conversion should be done manually by prepaid meter users and is important to ensure the continued provision of electricity. “If customers do not convert their meters by November 24, 2024, they will be unable to load electricity tokens after the conversion date,” he said.

The City, he said, has a fleet of 357 155 prepaid meters on the vending system that are KRN2-ready. “So far, the number of prepaid meters that are vending on KRN2 is 230 032. A total of 127 123 (36%) prepaid meters are not vending tokens on KRN2, because customers have not converted these meters,” Boshielo said. He emphasised that the consequences for the customers who have not yet converted their meters is that they will not be able to load electricity tokens generated on KRN2.