Pretoria - Deputy directors of public prosecutions (DDPP’s) are extremely unhappy about the move by the national prosecuting authority (NPA) to appeal a judgment delivered last month in which it was ordered that they were entitled to their long overdue promise of a salary and benefit increase.
In a statement issued this week by the Public Service Administration (PSA), the union said they viewed this move as a blatant waste of taxpayers’ money and as a total disregard for the effective functioning of the criminal justice system.
The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled on October 15 that the NPA had to comply with a notice issued in the Government Gazette of december 2, 2010, in which it was announced that about 57 senior prosecutors were entitled to increases.
This never happened, while their juniors, who report to them, received their increases. The result was that the junior prosecutors earned in many cases more than their supervisors.
The senior prosecutors turned to court after a battle of more than a decade to hold the NPA to its promise. The DDPP’s were set to have their salaries corrected as far back as 2007. They are said to be the backbone of the prosecuting authority, with some holding service for 40 years.