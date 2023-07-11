NSFAS to pay allowances directly to Sefako Makgatho Health Science University students

Pretoria - Sefako Makgatho Health Science University (SMU) management has announced that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would be taking over the payment of allowances. In addition, NSFAS will pay students directly, getting rid of the middle man. The higher learning institution previously used the Fundi administered process to distribute the funds to students, causing delays.

A letter to students, seen by the Pretoria News, confirms the implementation of the new arrangements. The letter reads in part: “NSFAS has committed that it will be providing a resource in the form of a representative from its appointed service provider who will be stationed on campus to facilitate the direct payments by ensuring seamless on-boarding of all affected students on to the new system.” It further read that the university was also given an opportunity to arrange an engagement meeting with the appointed service provider before embarking on the handover process. However, the meeting didn’t take place because of a labour process at the time.

“The meeting could not happen due to labour protest action on campus at the time. On finalisation we believe that the appointed service provider will take over from August 1, 2023, going forward,” the letter read. Recently students took to the streets in protest after they were frustrated by delays in funding from NSFAS. They had not been paid their allowances by the scheme since January. Last week the Pretoria News reported that students had rejected a transport pay increase of R3 000, and R10 000 being charged to those who stay off campus.

The students released a communiqué posted on social media by the Student Representative Council (SRC) leadership stating that they were rejecting any proposal for an increase, especially after the student leaders had not been consulted. The letter, signed by SRC president Thato Mesekoa and his secretary-general Lebohang Thuse, read in part: “The SRC has noted recent communications from the CFO and the COO with great disappointment and concerns as it relates to student transportation.” However, without getting into detail Mwsekoa said the matter had been resolved with management.