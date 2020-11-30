Nupsaw public servants leave happy with Church Square protest

Pretoria - Protesting members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers left their camps on Church Square on Friday, satisfied that their two-day mission in Pretoria would bear fruit.

The public servants from all over the country were in the heart of the capital and outside the offices of Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni to urge the government to permanently absorb various contract workers and increase their wages.

They arrived on Wednesday and marched from one department to another delivering memorandums.

They targeted departments that used contract workers such as those in the Expanded Public Works Programme, community health workers, community caregivers and early child development workers.

National convener for the union Solly Malema said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize agreed to meet with them to discuss their frustrations concerning the lack of absorption of community health workers in some provinces.