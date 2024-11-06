NWU earns Renewable Energy Initiative Award for solar investments

The North-West University’s (NWU’s) ongoing commitment to sustainable energy through its trail-blazing solar projects across its campuses has earned it the Renewable Energy Initiative Award from the Higher Education Facility Management Association of Southern Africa. “Winning this award among 26 Southern African universities and 50 TVET colleges shows our dedication to renewable energy,” says Hendrik Esterhuizen, director for engineering and legal compliance at the NWU. “Our solar systems now allow us to supply power even while emergency generators are active, offering both energy capacity and financial savings.”

This was also a great day for Hendrik, as he was announced as the next president of the Higher Education Facility Management Association of Southern Africa, following in the footsteps of Lindokuhle Mzolo. The university’s solar installations include 1 100kWp on the Mahikeng Campus, 2 600kWp at Potchefstroom and 385kWp at Vanderbijlpark. These projects have made the NWU a leader in campus-based solar generation. "The Mahikeng, Potchefstroom and Vanderbijlpark campuses are making tangible impacts with these projects, contributing to both our sustainability goals and financial savings," Hendrik says.

The NWU’s solar energy approach is aligned with a broader sustainability strategy, guided by a five-pillar model focused on energy management. Renewable energy remains central to this approach, supporting the university’s pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and aligning with Universities South Africa's informal commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. “We are setting a path toward carbon neutrality, and although this is challenging, renewable energy will play the largest role in achieving this goal,” says Hendrik. This recognition from the Higher Education Facility Management Association of Southern Africa underscores the NWU's growing role in sustainable campus management and sets a benchmark for other educational institutions striving for a similar impact.