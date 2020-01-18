Nzimande’s bogus college alert









Shepperd Academy is one of the unregistered colleges in Pretoria, according to the government. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has warned prospective students against bogus colleges. According to the minister, these institutions would be the downfall of the country’s youth. He urged prospective students to make sure they applied to and enrolled in properly-accredited institutions. Nzimande advised applicants to check the register to ensure the colleges were operating legally and accredited to offer the programmes they wished to study. The number of registered private higher education institutions changes from time to time. The department has sent out a message of a list of unregistered colleges. In Pretoria, it listed Central College of Business and Computer Studies, Victory Training College, Springfield FET College, Shepperd Academy, Alcinof Resources Management Private FET College, Academy of Business and Computer Studies, Korema College (Pretoria) and Churchill Resources College.

The department said its system was monitored to ensure compliance on an ongoing basis, and it published an updated register of private higher education institutions on a monthly basis on its website.

The register includes details of the accredited programmes the institutions could legally offer, as well as accredited sites of delivery.

“In 2020 there are a total of 135 institutions registered with the department offering higher education and vocational programmes, across diverse fields of study. This ranged from higher certificate to doctoral studies through both distance and contact modes of delivery,” said the minister.

He added that legal institutions played an important role within the higher education sector and offered credible and quality programmes.

General manager at the Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel, said prospective students had to ensure that their qualifications would, after three or four years of study, still be relevant and provide a foot in the door into employment.

“Unfortunately, many qualifications, even from respected universities, are not going to adequately prepare you for the world of work, and work of the future.

“Keep in mind that technology is constantly advancing, with new approaches, best practices, tools and so forth being incorporated into workplaces all the time, all over the world,” he said.

He said a qualification needed a close connection to the industry to ensure that the education was not obsolete.

He encouraged students to first speak to career advisers at both public and private institutions, interrogating both their insight to the current challenges in today’s world of work, as well as their approach and insight to the likely challenges of the future.

