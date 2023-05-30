Independent Online
Old Mutual, Red Cross donate 10 000 litres of bottled water, hygiene packs for cholera-hit areas in Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has received a donation of 10 000 litres of bottled water and hygiene packs for the Hammanskraal residents. Picture: City of Tshwane

Published 50m ago

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has thanked Old Mutual and the Red Cross for donating 10 000 litres of bottled water and hygiene packs to Hammanskraal residents.

“Our coalition government welcomes all forms of assistance during this difficult time, and as such I would also like to thank other civic organisations and companies that have assisted our residents, like the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Spar and Coca Cola,” he said.

Brink said the City was looking at long-term solutions to address the Hammanskraal water crisis.

“Last week, the City met with the Department of Water and Sanitation, and we agreed to form a partnership to address this matter urgently and handle the Rooiwal situation on a permanent basis.

“We take the delivery of quality water to the residents of Hammanskraal seriously. As such, in our 2023/24 budget the multi-party coalition government allocated R450 million over a period of three years towards the work at Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant,” he said.

Brink the City would continue to supply potable water through water tankers while pursuing implementing long-term solutions.

Residents were also reminded to regularly wash the containers they use to draw water from the tankers with bleach and to boil water drawn from other sources before drinking it.

“The City of Tshwane welcomes all efforts that offer temporary relief to the people of Hammanskraal while we pursue implementing long-term solutions,” Brink said.

Pretoria News

