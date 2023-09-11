Older Persons Amendment Bill aims to improve the protection and care of elderly

Pretoria - Elderly citizens are often subjected to abuse at the hands of their children or conmen, who force them into transferring ownership of their properties to them while they are still alive. In the worst case scenario, elderly people are then kicked out of their homes.

This was a serious concern raised during a public consultation process at the Bronkhorstspruit Sports Centre on Saturday to solicit people’s views on the Older Persons Amendment Bill which seeks to improve their protection and care. The bill is the subject of a nationwide public consultation process to solicit citizens’ views, It aims to eliminate harmful traditional practices, including witchcraft accusations against older people. The bill also seeks to make provision for the removal of older people to temporary safe care without a court order. People from various sectors of society converged in Bronkhorstspruit in the City of Tshwane to share their views on the draft bill.

The parliamentary committee overseeing the public consultation expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support, with some proposals to strengthen section seven (of the bill) relating to property rights and inheritance. The committee said the bill’s intent to criminalise harmful traditional practices, such as accusations of witchcraft, was welcomed by participants. Many participants called for the abuse to be treated as a serious crime.