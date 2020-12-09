"Olé, Olé, Olé, Diego, Diego" - the chant used for the Argentinian football player Diego Maradona - rang out as guests at a charity dinner in Pretoria to honour the legend waved their serviettes in the air.

The dinner was the idea of Claudio Uccello, Italian chef and owner of Fumo Restaurant, who recounted the joy and pride Maradona had brought to the people of Naples where he took the team SSC Napoli to the top of Italian football during the time Uccello’ was growing up in the city.

Guests of honour included the outgoing Ambassador of Argentina, Alberto D’Alotto and the Ambassador of Italy, Paulo Cuculi, along with ambassador friends, and Zambian international football legend, Kalusha “Great Kalu” Bwalya”.

Bwalya, a former African footballer of the year, coach, and administrator, shared memories of Maradona who he said he met many times during their careers.

“What Maradona could do with the ball… he had rhythm in his body, and his being left-footed like me, I wanted to emulate him,” said Bwalya noting that Maradona was an inspiration for many African footballers, with many fans in South Africa.