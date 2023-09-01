One Country Concert to promote cultures, nation-building, unity, national identity

Pretoria - Imagine a musical experience that promotes the freedom of South Africa cultures, nation-building, unity and national identity. Musical property that aims at changing the lives of ordinary people and communities through impactful interventions and collaboration?

This is the purpose of the One Country Concert, a concept that came up with award-winning jazz musician, producer and composer Selaelo Selota. Leaving an indelible mark on the face of South African music and culture landscape in a career spanning over 20 years and eight albums later, the prolific guitarist has now set his sights on fixing the country. Mthandazo Gatya is performing at GA-Mothakga Resorts, Atteridgeville, Pretoria this weekend. Picture: Supplied He released his first offering Painted Faces in 2000 featuring songs such as Seshego after signing with BMG Records in 1999.

The guitar maestro also earned his educational belts and honed his skills through the Federated Union of Black Artists, studying music theory. After Federated Union of Black Artists he completed his jazz degree at the University of Cape Town. Some of the more favoured albums under his belt include Painted Faces (2000), Lapeng Laka (2009), Stories Lived and Told, Enchanted Gardens, The Azanian Songbook and The Promise.

Growing up in rural Sekuruwe, Limpopo, the folk legend has always told his life stories and experiences through indigenous languages to create his own identity. Selaelo Selota is performing at GA-Mothakga Resorts, Atteridgeville, Pretoria this weekend. Picture: Supplied He says the idea of the concert came about when he was still a child when he imagined eutopia, a place where everything was perfect. “When I was young, even before the age of 10 I had a wishful imagination of a beautiful country.

“A beautiful place where everything was possible… where equality was a norm. I imagined a beautiful country that was united, and my children growing within a beautiful society. “Many years later, I have come to realise that I might not have arrived in that country. “When I found music, I found it as something I could establish an identity for myself. Hence, identity is very important in my music and telling who I am, where I come from. I actually used music to create an identity for myself,” said Selota.

The musician says for those reasons he decided to tell a story because he still believes in the possibilities of that kind of country. “I am making a call to ordinary citizens, to the young and old to come forward together and build this country of my dreams. One country, one life, one future and one chance in life!” In 2017, Selota felt that he could use the gift of storytelling, song and dance to mobilise, encourage and inspire the people of this country and the corporate world to build the world he dreamt.

“To clean and sustain this paradise that we live in.” Selota was quick to emphasise that artists sharing the stage with him at this year’s concert were hand-picked by himself and had to fit the criteria. “The One Country Concert welcomes and profiles artists who have demonstrated their love for their country through their work, artistic expression, language and their communities.

“A successful project is one that is driven by people who have passion for what it stands for. A successful project is the one that speaks good, that speaks wellness. “South Africa is not well, it is an ailing country. An ailing country breeds an ailing and divided society. It breeds inequality,” he said. This year’s One Country Concert tomorrow will feature Selota, Howie Combrink, Colbert Mukwevho, Penny Penny, Mthandazo Gatya and Afrikan Roots at GA-Mothakga Resorts, Atteridgeville, Pretoria.