One year on and Javett-UP reopens on Heritage Day

Exactly a year after it first opened on Heritage Day, the Javett-UP art centre has reopened after lockdown.

Interim chief executive officer Dr Samuel Isaacs said the staff had been looking forward for months to reopening and it was appropriate to reopen on Heritage Day as the pieces on exhibition were “a precious part of the national heritage of South Africa”.

There are thorough Covid-19 protocols in place, including a limit of 150 people in the museum at a time.

The AngloGold Ashanti Barbier-Mueller Gold of Africa Collection at the Javett-UP is open to the public. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Art at the Javett-UP includes modern South African and African masterpieces and ancient gold pieces from the National Treasures Gold of Africa exhibition, as well as a new temporary sculpture exhibition, Shaping the Grain.

Isaacs said the drive-through sculpture exhibition with 18 pieces, curated by Gerard de Kamper of UP, was a first for a South African gallery.