One year on and Javett-UP reopens on Heritage Day
Exactly a year after it first opened on Heritage Day, the Javett-UP art centre has reopened after lockdown.
Interim chief executive officer Dr Samuel Isaacs said the staff had been looking forward for months to reopening and it was appropriate to reopen on Heritage Day as the pieces on exhibition were “a precious part of the national heritage of South Africa”.
There are thorough Covid-19 protocols in place, including a limit of 150 people in the museum at a time.
Art at the Javett-UP includes modern South African and African masterpieces and ancient gold pieces from the National Treasures Gold of Africa exhibition, as well as a new temporary sculpture exhibition, Shaping the Grain.
Isaacs said the drive-through sculpture exhibition with 18 pieces, curated by Gerard de Kamper of UP, was a first for a South African gallery.
The other exhibitions are 101 Collecting Conversations: Signature Works of a Century; Gold of Africa; and the All in a Day’s Eye exhibition of modern South African art.
The Javett-UP is part of the university campus, entrance on Lynnwood Road, and is open 10am to 5pm. Entrance is R150 for adults, R75 for pensioners and R50 for under-18. Entrance on public holidays is free.