Only 55% of public health facilities have ‘ideal clinic’ status, says Joe Phaahla

Pretoria - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has revealed that only 55% of South Africa’s public health facilities have “ideal clinic” status, in written reply to DA questions in Parliament. In reply, he said: “Total number of hospitals: 394. Hospitals which conducted status determinations are 290. The total number of Ideal Hospitals at the end of 2021/22 is 146 (37%).

“The total number of public health facilities is 3 477. The total number that conducted the status determination is 3 477. The total of ideal clinics and community health centres at the end of 2021/22 is 1 928 (55%).” Gauteng has 37 hospitals and 30 of them (81%) have ideal status. Gauteng also has the highest number of hospitals (23) with Silver status followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20), the Eastern Cape (19) and Western Cape (18). Gauteng is also the only province which has six hospitals with Gold Status. But KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape each have two hospitals with Platinum status; Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo each have one.

None of the hospitals in the Northern Cape had ideal status. DA health spokesperson, Michele Clarke, said ideal clinics had good infrastructure; adequate staff, medicine and supplies; good administrative processes and sufficient bulk supplies. Of the country’s 3 477 clinics and hospitals, only 32% have platinum status – 100% for non-negotiable vitals, more than 80% in the vital category, and more than 70% in essential and important categories. What is of particular concern is those facilities that do not pass the non-negotiable vitals criteria, of which there are only three: emergency trolley is restored daily or after each use; functional oxygen cylinder available in resuscitation/emergency room; oxygen available in the cylinder is above the minimum level.