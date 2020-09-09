Open field in Soshanguve becomes a dumping site

SOME frustrated residents in Soshanguve have resorted to emptying their dustbins at an illegal dumping sites after the City of Tshwane failed to collect them as scheduled on Monday. Those who spoke to the Pretoria News expressed anger at the municipality for subjecting them to an unclean and unhygienic environment. Others have been seen disposing of their rubbish in a field along Umphafa Road in Block VV. An acute stench permeated the air from the rubbish scattered all over the place and rats and stay dogs have been seen at the site. Debora Baloyi of Block XX said she was surprised to find her dustbin had not been collected on Monday. Yesterday, she joined other residents who dumped bin bags at an illegal dumpsite. Motuba Shabangu suggested people boycott the payments of municipal bills if the council could not deliver services residents paid for.

“This is clearly a nuisance. I have two dustbins and they are smelly and unhygienic. I have decided to take them inside the yard to avoid them being torn apart by dogs,” Shabangu said.

Other residents took to social media to vent their anger.

One wrote: “What is happening with removing dustbins? This is the second week not collected, but you expect us to pay our bills in full. This is not acceptable.”

Another said: “Garbage removal please in Soshanguve. It has been two weeks now and our dustbins are full. Where are we supposed to empty them?”

On Monday, City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said waste collection would resume after it was interrupted following issues with a tender for the leasing of refuse vehicles.

Despite a promise that collections had resumed this week, the streets in the township in the north were lined with garbage bags.

Bokaba has apologised to residents and said they should put out their bins for collection on their normal days from this week.