Operating hours extended at Akasia, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Kungwini and Waltloo licensing centres

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Drivers whose licences expired during lockdown have been given another lifeline as the City of Tshwane looks to extend its operating hours at testing centres to deal with the backlogs. A few key centres will be operating from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. Some days will be used to deal with certain needs to speed up the process. Licensing centres at Akasia, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Kungwini and Waltloo are included.. To assist the process applicants can get an outside eye test which must be stamped and signed. The efforts were announced as part of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation's strategy in conjunction with the municipalities concerned.

This also follows the gazetted regulations by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula in July to ensure that all learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 and August 31, remained valid.

A further validity period to January 31 has now been allowed to give time to drivers to renew their licences without falling foul of the law.

Licence centres will give preference to those whose licences have already expired.

From Monday, centres will make slots available specifically for the renewal of driving licences and professional driving permits for applicants whose driving licence cards have not yet expired.

Tuesdays have been set aside to assist applicants whose licences are due to expire, and for driving licence and learner’s licence test applications.

Applicants must book an appointment in advance.

Wednesdays have been earmarked as “Pensioner Walk-In Day” dedicated to assisting applicants 60 and older to renew their licences.

Other driving licence renewals and public driving permit applications for those whose licences have already expired are done on Thursdays.

Members of the public must wear a mask at all times and ensure physical distancing while queuing.

Pretoria News