May it be a cool Yule on which to end the year

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Joubert Malherbe ABOUT half an hour after we booked into the chalet we were hiring in the KZN Midlands, the mother of all lightning strikes hit. I was having a little lie-down after the journey and had nodded off. As a result, I was somewhat startled by the ferocity of the storm – “Jumpin’ Jack Flash/it’s a gas gas gas…” indeed. The sky had been pale blue, but rapidly became overcast and grey – just as it was on hanging day in the Bob Dylan song about Lilly, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts. The weather remained pretty much that way during our entire stay at Midlands Saddle and Trout. There was no call at all in our household for either of the main attractions on offer, but, hey, that is a beautiful part of the country.

In fact, the entire trip made me think of that Alan Paton quote in which he eulogises the beauty of the area. “These hills are…lovely beyond the singing of it…”

Okay, it’s a different part of that province that Paton refers to, but you get the drift.

What the ensuing cloudburst-style downpour revealed was that there were a number of major leaks in the roof of the chalet.

After it subsided, we duly reported it to reception and instead of attending to the cause, they simply sent a couple of workers with mops who, well, mopped up the water that had leaked onto the floor. Subsequent rainfall during the days we were there didn’t result in further leaks.

Probably the “wrong sort of rain” that fell on that first day, I thought to myself and had a good old chuckle.

I recalled that this was how British Rail justified shutting down the network one winter when we were living there, blaming the “wrong kind of snow” that led to them taking this unprecedented step.

Other than the dozens of horses that are kept in paddocks dotted around the resort, there was a rather abundant birdlife. In addition to the wild species, a number of turkeys and guinea-fowl wandered around the chalets… given the time of year, my heart went out to them.

Taking my cue from Happiness Stan, the character on the great Small Faces album, Ogdens Nutgone Flake, I shared some of breakfast cereal with them.

Midlands Saddle and Trout resort is conveniently situated if you wish to explore the scenic Midlands. I had been looking forward, especially, to visit Howick which I have long regarded as probably my favourite place in the country – other than funky Doringkloof, of course.

Sadly, but inevitably, I guess, the town has become a lot more commercialised and even industrialised. Still, the old part, where the hotel and the actual falls are, remains rather beautiful, despite the fact that the tourist information centre was staffed by somewhat sullen officials.

There are plenty of dairy farms in the region and we bought some splendid cheese from a farm close to Nottingham Brewery, which, needless to say, had its own attraction. It offers a range of locally brewed ales with charming names like Tiddly Toad and Whistling Weasel Pale Ale.

There are plenty of walks in the entire area around the quaint village of Kamberg. We walked along the meandering river towards the spectacular Giants Castle, although given the fact that I had a somewhat gammy foot, meant that we didn’t try to scale it.

Well this is the final column for the year; and what a year it has been. What, with lockdowns, masks, all sorts of Nanny State-style restrictions and the like.

We can only live in the hope that 2021 won’t have any unpleasant, erm, aces up its brand new sleeve.

A cool Yule to ye’ all. Get festive…