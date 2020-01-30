Pretoria - The disenchantment with Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe over her alleged "unfair treatment" has led to opposition parties calling for her removal.
Amid chants of "Mathebe must go, the witch must go”, the start of the ordinary sitting was marred by numerous points of order by the ANC and EFF over her rulings.
EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu said they wanted her removed as they believed she was conflicted.
“We are of the view that you and the acting speaker are from the same party and don’t want you to participate in this removal as you will defend each other.
“You have shown that you do not want to be removed… you are not fit to be in that seat. We are asking for an acting Speaker to come and chair the meeting.