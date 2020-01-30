Opposition parties don't want Mathebe to preside over Tshwane sitting









Embattled the speaker Katlego Mathebe. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The disenchantment with Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe over her alleged "unfair treatment" has led to opposition parties calling for her removal. Amid chants of "Mathebe must go, the witch must go”, the start of the ordinary sitting was marred by numerous points of order by the ANC and EFF over her rulings. EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu said they wanted her removed as they believed she was conflicted. “We are of the view that you and the acting speaker are from the same party and don’t want you to participate in this removal as you will defend each other. “You have shown that you do not want to be removed… you are not fit to be in that seat. We are asking for an acting Speaker to come and chair the meeting.

He said the Speaker should divide the house and let it decide on a way forward because they believed she was the one collapsing council sittings.

“You sustain DA orders... all of them. I was counting, even if they are irrelevant, we won’t allow you to be partisan.

“Sustain orders them according to the rules and order, we won’t be subjected to racism here, thats why they want to take your salary.”

“Go out and allow an acting Speaker, we don’t think you will take us anywhere. Those who say Speaker must be removed, must raise their hands.”

This saw arms being raised by the ANC and EFF in their numbers.

Other councillors such as Mabona SJ reiterated the same sentiment, saying there was a cloud hanging over her head as the head of council. He said there was confusion over who should be presiding over the meeting and that she should not be the speaker.

“You can hear the mood... This house must test the legitimacy of your occupation of that seat and see how many councillors present here want you to sit there and have you preside over the meeting.

"Then you would know that the majority want you to proceed or don’t want you there.”

However, Mathebe said in response intimidation tactics would not work and they would continue with the business of the day.

