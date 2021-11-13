Oscar likely to celebrate birthday behind bars

Pretoria – While Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole after serving eight years of his jail term for killing his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, it is doubtful that he will be home for his 35th birthday on November 22. His lawyer Julian Knight said he could not pre-empt when his client’s parole hearing would commence and conclude, but he said that it was a process which usually took some time.

For things to get into motion, the next step is the victim/offender dialogue, during which the parole board is expected to consult with the Reeva’s parents – June and Barry Steenkamp. While Knight said he had heard that Correctional Services may move Pistorius to Gqebera to meet with the Steenkamps, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said “this is new to me”. “The team is still working on the logistics. Inmates are hardly moved closer to December due to lockdown,” he told the Pretoria News.

The Steenkamps’ lawyer, Tania Koen said while she also heard that Pistorius may travel to Gqebera where he and the parole board would consult with her clients, she had not had any word regarding this from the department. “In fact, we have not heard anything further from the department as to when the victim/offender dialogue will take place,” said Koen. She said the department did contact the Steenkamps earlier, but no date had yet been set for when the parties would meet.

She said the Steenkamps were very emotional at this stage and not doing well. “The expected Oscar to only come into consideration for parole in 2023 and they prepared themselves emotionally for that date.” Koen added that the Steenkamps knew that an inmate may be considered for parole at the right time, but the fact that this was now was sprung on them.

She said to add to their emotional woes, the department made an appointment to meet with the Steenkamps on October 21, but this was cancelled a few days prior. Koen said the fact that they had no idea when they would now come face to face with Pistorius was not easy for the bereaved parents. “While they want to be part of the process and they are prepared to see him, it will be emotional for them to face him.”

Pistorius’ father, Henke, meanwhile, said while it would be wonderful to have his son home for Christmas, he was not bargaining on it. “Whether he gets parole and when it happens is in the hands of the parole board. It is totally in their discussion and I don't want to create false hopes for us as the family, nor for Oscar, as to when and if he will be released,” he said. He said if his son was released any time sooner than serving his entire sentence, it would be a bonus for the family.

"But we are not going to build-up all our hopes on an early release. That's entirely up to the parole board. We have learned during the past eight years to not expect anything." Pistorius has effectively served half of his 15-year jail sentence for the Valentine's Day 2013 killing of Steenkamp, and is now eligible for parole.