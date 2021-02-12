Oscar Mbo, Brian Temba to perform at Blizz Lounge in Pretoria CBD

Pretoria - South African podcaster, producer and house DJ, Oscar Mbo as well as singer-songwriter Brian Temba will be performing at Blizz Lounge in the Pretoria CBD this Saturday. The duo will present a night of love for fans with music and dance to set the mood for Valentine's Day on Sunday. "Being the month of love, the pair promises to leave those in attendance wanting to experience the joy of love, romance and a night of dancing and Top-class performances," said Blizz Lounge's Leroy Tau. "Patrons are encouraged to wear their masks and we promise to maintain all Covid-19 protocols. The rule is no mask, no entry." Known for songs like Domineos, Zanele and Grateful, Mbo further enhanced his stature by his starring roles in The Ashmed Hour show.

He has been making headlines lately for being one of the most outstanding South African performers of the modern era.

The uprising star in the showbiz industry continues to stir attention around his label, and fans can expect a night of dancing and enticing performances, according to Tau.

Temba is a beloved South African actor, singer, performer, producer and songwriter.

The star made his music career debut as a backup vocalist for various celebrities like Vicky Vilakazi, Hugh Masekela, and Jonathan Butler.

His first single was called Dominoes and he has gone to release a number of popular songs, singles, and EPs, including Grateful, This is My Time (2011), Lost Without You (2016), Angeke (2019), Can We Go Back (2020), and Olwethu (2020).

The RnB singer-songwriter promises a night of soothing melodic sounds that will make you fall in love and a enticing performances for the grown and sexy with lovers and friends.

Pretoria News