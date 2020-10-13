Oscar Pistorius wants Steenkamp family’s forgiveness for killing their daughter Reeva

Pretoria - It has been reported in international media that Oscar Pistorius recently told his former headteacher Bill Schroder that all he wanted was the forgiveness of the Steenkamp family for killing their daughter Reeva. But his father Henke Pistorius said his son had since the start begged for forgiveness. According to the UK's Sun on Sunday, Pistorius told Schroder during a recent prison visit that he desperately wanted to tell June and Barry Steenkamp how sorry he was. Asked by the Pretoria News whether he knew about this wish, as stated in the international media, Pistorius sr said he had only heard about it. “Oscar has already, from the start and over and over asked for forgiveness. He told the first witness who came on the scene how sorry he was. “He asked everyone’s forgiveness and said he would work for the Lord for the rest of his life if Reeva’s life could be spared.”

Henke said he had not seen his son recently in the jail in Atteridgeville where he is serving his prison term, as the Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult. But he said during the times he had visited his son, he repeatedly said, “I am sorry, dad”.

“He has begged so many times for forgiveness. This thing is torturing him,” the father said.

Tania Koen, the Steenkamps' lawyer, said June and Barry Steenkamp did not want to comment on the claims that the disgraced athlete wanted their forgiveness for killing their only daughter.

Reeva’s cousin, Kim Martin, could not be reached for comment, but her husband who answered her phone said the family had put all of this behind them and they would not comment any further.

Pistorius is serving a 13-year-and five-month prison sentence for the 2013 Valentine’s Day killing of the then model.

The former Olympic champion and double-amputee fired four shots into the toilet cubicle at his home east of Pretoria, killing Reeva who was behind the door at the time.

He never denied that he fired the shots, but he maintained that he mistook her for an intruder.

His father meanwhile said he believed his famous son still had to serve about two more years in prison before he could be considered for parole.

Pretoria News