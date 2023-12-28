Flora Teckie As we approach the beginning of a new year with joy and expectation, we all yearn for a better world, and a peaceful and just future.

Our goals and ideals for 2024 would usually include: good health and prosperity, and living in a progressive and peaceful society – where individuals would treat each other with love, respect and understanding. There would be a high regard for the rights and dignity of every individual and group in society. Creating a peaceful, just, and prosperous world, in the Baháí view, will be achievable by utilising moral and spiritual principles which empower us to act in the long-term interests of humanity – a new set of moral standards that lead to the unification of humanity. Through acquisition of such principles, the individual and society can both be transformed.

In one of its statements, entitled ‘The Prosperity of Humankind’, the Baháí International Community asserts: “Throughout the world, immense intellectual and spiritual energies are seeking expression, energies whose gathering pressure is in direct proportion to the frustrations of recent decades. Everywhere the signs multiply that the earth's peoples yearn for an end to conflict and to the suffering and ruin from which no land is any longer immune. “These rising impulses for change must be seized upon and channelled into overcoming the remaining barriers that block realization of the age-old dream of global peace”. The peoples and nations of the world are being drawn together as they become more and

more inter-dependent and our communities are becoming home to increasingly diverse populations. “This growing interdependence and the intensifying interaction among diverse peoples” according to the Baháí International Community, “pose fundamental challenges to old ways of thinking and acting. How we, as individuals and communities, respond to these challenges will, to a large degree, determine whether our communities become nurturing, cohesive and progressive, or inhospitable, divided and unsustainable”. Unity in diversity must be the vision and the principle that would guide humanity in response to its challenges. This principle must be applied within local and national communities and guide relations among the nations. We need to value our diversity and become the well-wishers of the entire human family.

Misconceptions and prejudices – that result from considering one group of people as superior to another – are major barriers to unity, and are the causes of many of our current problems in the world. Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, stated over a century ago that, “True peace and tranquillity will only be realized when every soul will have become the well-wisher of all mankind.” There are spiritual principles through which solutions can be found for our global problems.