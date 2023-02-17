Outgoing Tshwane mayor Randall Williams was not pushed, says DA

Pretoria - The outgoing Pretoria mayor, Randall Williams, was found guilty of instructing officials to support his executive decision on an unsolicited bid, but there was not enough evidence to fire him. He resigned voluntarily, despite being cleared of all allegations of corruption against him.

This was said by Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga during his presentation of the “Real State of the Province Address” yesterday. While Msimanga gave a detailed account of his party’s intention to turn around the fortunes of the Gauteng government and ultimately govern it, he made no mention of the near collapse of the DA-led coalition government in Ekurhuleni, the end of the DA-led coalition in the City of Joburg, and the turmoil and ultimate resignation of Randall as mayor of Pretoria. Instead, he mentioned his party’s successes in the tiny Midvaal Local Municipality, and the City of Cape Town.

His failure to mention other DA-led municipalities in Gauteng prompted questions from journalists, who wanted to know about the outcomes of the “unsolicited” R26 billion bid to refurbish the City of Tshwane’s Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations. These two coal power stations have been out of operation since 2014, and allegations surfaced that Williams was allegedly favoured the awarding of the bid to certain companies. Reacting to the questions, Msimanga was adamant that Randall had been cleared of all allegations against him by an independent inquiry.

However, he said his party was concerned about the fact Williams ordered officials to implement his executive decision on the contract. The incriminating evidence against Williams surfaced in a recording of a meeting of senior executives in which Williams could be heard instructing officials to support his executive decision for an unsolicited bid. “This showed that as a party, the DA is taking action against some leaders who are found to be on the wrong side of the law. We took action for his role in instructing the officials, but he was cleared of corruption allegations.” Despite admitting that they took action against him, Msimanga insisted Williams resigned voluntarily, citing ill-health and instability in the DA-led coalition in Tshwane.